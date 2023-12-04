Chiefs Safety Bryan Cook Carted Off After Gruesome Leg Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs have suffered a number of injuries against the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, but safety Bryan Cook got the worst of it. While attempting to make a tackle on Packers running back A.J. Dillon, Cook's left ankle appeared to get caught in the grass. The cart came out immediately.
Here's the play in question, you can see Cook's left leg get pinned underneath him and Dillon bowls him over.
I'm not a doctor but that looks really bad. Like, really bad. Here's our weekly reminder that the NFL is an incredibly violent, brutal league and a lot of bad things happen to players' bodies.
Cook was struggling as he was carted off.
Earlier in the game, the Packers lost linebacker Drue Tranquill, safety Justin Reid and left tackle Donovan Smith. Now Cook is out. This has pretty much been a disaster and the Chiefs trail 21-12 late in the third quarter.