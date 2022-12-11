Bruins, Coyotes Fans Violently Brawl in the Stands
The Arizona Coyotes were hosting the Boston Bruins Friday night and things got wild in the arena. The Coyotes won the game 4-3 but that news took a back seat to what happened in the stands. Fans of both teams engaged in an increidbly violent brawl that featured a ton of punches thrown.
Check this out:
Wow. This is as violent a fan fight as I've seen in a long time. It featured a ton of people on both sides swinging away. It even included a male Coyotes fan landing a haymaker on a woman. Look at the guy with the beard in the black hat at the 15-second mark.
I truly hope all these people are banned for life from NHL games.