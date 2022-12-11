The Big Lead
Bruins, Coyotes Fans Violently Brawl in the Stands

Ryan Phillips
The Arizona Coyotes were hosting the Boston Bruins Friday night and things got wild in the arena. The Coyotes won the game 4-3 but that news took a back seat to what happened in the stands. Fans of both teams engaged in an increidbly violent brawl that featured a ton of punches thrown.

Check this out:

Wow. This is as violent a fan fight as I've seen in a long time. It featured a ton of people on both sides swinging away. It even included a male Coyotes fan landing a haymaker on a woman. Look at the guy with the beard in the black hat at the 15-second mark.

I truly hope all these people are banned for life from NHL games.

