It's Awesome to Watch a Brooklyn Block Rap Along to Biggie's 'Juicy'
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 29 2020
We are inundated day and night with harrowing accounts of the spread of coronavirus. One silver lining is the videos we are seeing of communities coming together with music to put a positive spin on what is a difficult situation for everybody, healthy or not. One example of this is making the rounds today with a neighborhood in Brooklyn rapping along to Juicy by Notorious B.I.G.:
Hopefully we can claw our way out of this in a month or two and return at least some of the things we miss to a semblance of normality, as well as reducing the amount of suffering those who contract the worst of the virus must endure.