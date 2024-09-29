Broncos vs. Jets live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Denver Broncos (1-2) head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (2-1)! Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS, and this game is shaping up to be a battle of two teams looking to build on last week’s successes.
WATCH: Broncos vs. Jets Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Broncos finally put one in the win column last week, shocking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 26-7 road victory in Week 3. Their offense clicked, racking up 352 yards, while the defense played lights out, holding the Bucs to just 223 yards and forcing two turnovers.
Meanwhile, the Jets come into this game riding high after a convincing 24-3 beatdown of the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. They completely shut down the Patriots’ offense, limiting them to just 139 total yards (a mere 61 passing yards and 78 rushing yards) while also forcing a turnover.
WATCH: Broncos vs. Jets Live | Stream free on Fubo
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.