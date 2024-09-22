Broncos vs. Buccaneers: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Denver Broncos will travel east to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of NFL action on Sunday afternoon.
On the other hand, the Broncos have faced some inconsistency at the quarterback position. After placing their hopes on rookie Bo Nix, the team has struggled to find their footing, starting the season at 0-2. While Nix has shown potential, he's still adjusting to the pace of the NFL with hopes of turning this season around. The perfect opportunity would be Sunday on the road.
The Buccaneers seem to have found their answer at quarterback in Baker Mayfield. After delivering a near-perfect performance in Week 1, Mayfield led the Bucs to an impressive upset victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Now, the Buccaneers are looking to maintain their momentum as they return home, where they'll look to continue their dominance.
Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, September 22nd
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7) vs. Denver Broncos
O/U: 39.5
