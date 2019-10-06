Broncos Fans Have Taken Over Chargers "Home" Game By Ryan Phillips | Oct 06 2019 Harry How/Getty Images

Hey, guess what? The Los Angeles Chargers are playing a road game at home this week. Yes, Denver Broncos fans have absolutely taken over Dignity Health Sports Park as the Chargers continue to fail to fill out their own home stadium.

This is Year 3 in Los Angeles for Dean Spanos' franchise and it remains an absolute joke that the Chargers can't find 25,000 of their own fans to fill out their diminutive soccer stadium home. Not only that, but opposing fans have routinely turned home games into road games by taking over the stadium. Broncos fans did that on Sunday.

Check out the overwhelmingly pro-Broncos crowd:

Broncos might be 0-4 but it's not deterring their fans from taking over the soccer stadium. pic.twitter.com/JVIqeFNKQ0 — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 6, 2019

11:06 to play 1st quarter. Since there seems to be confusion about crowds here I’ll do a few of these as the game progresses. #DENvsLAC pic.twitter.com/vN64QaHDT4 — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) October 6, 2019

4:58 to play in the 1st quarter. #Broncos just scored on a 79-yard TD pass time Courtland Sutton to make it 14-0. More seats filled but they seem to be orange. #DENvsLAC pic.twitter.com/mSSpKNJALJ — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) October 6, 2019

12:56 to play 2nd quarter in the middle of a #Chargers drive. #DENvsLAC pic.twitter.com/5oueCAwHP5 — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) October 6, 2019

7:25 to play in the 3rd quarter. This is really a lot of Orange Crush in the stands. And a few more empty seats so I’m assuming the few #Chargers fans gave up and left a 17-0 game. #DENvsLAC pic.twitter.com/dWbNjRJ4Vj — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) October 6, 2019

Last crowd update of the day. 8:15 to play 4th quarter. #Chargers trying to make it a 1-score game. There is a very loud “DEFENSE!!” chant going on. #DENvsLAC pic.twitter.com/7ZsIow6GWY — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) October 6, 2019

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were even forced to discuss the crowd because it was so obvious Chargers fans were vastly outnumbering the Broncos fans on several occasions:

“How about this? You’re at a @Chargers home game and you can hear the chants for defense,” while the Bolts are on offense. ? #DENvsLAC pic.twitter.com/IpgUr8GDcM — ???????? (@WillramWallace) October 6, 2019

That's a lot of orange. What makes this even more pathetic is the Broncos are 0-4 and have been awful this season, while the Chargers have been hyped as a Super Bowl dark horse since last year.