Broncos Fans Have Taken Over Chargers "Home" Game
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 06 2019
Hey, guess what? The Los Angeles Chargers are playing a road game at home this week. Yes, Denver Broncos fans have absolutely taken over Dignity Health Sports Park as the Chargers continue to fail to fill out their own home stadium.
This is Year 3 in Los Angeles for Dean Spanos' franchise and it remains an absolute joke that the Chargers can't find 25,000 of their own fans to fill out their diminutive soccer stadium home. Not only that, but opposing fans have routinely turned home games into road games by taking over the stadium. Broncos fans did that on Sunday.
Check out the overwhelmingly pro-Broncos crowd:
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were even forced to discuss the crowd because it was so obvious Chargers fans were vastly outnumbering the Broncos fans on several occasions:
That's a lot of orange. What makes this even more pathetic is the Broncos are 0-4 and have been awful this season, while the Chargers have been hyped as a Super Bowl dark horse since last year.