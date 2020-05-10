Brittney Palmer is the Lone Ring Girl at UFC 249
By Ryan Phillips | May 09 2020
Brittney Palmer is at UFC 249, but unlike normal events, she's the only ring girl working the event. Obviously this is a result of the unique nature of the event, with no crowd and attempted social distancing, but it's odd to see her working alone.
While Palmer is there, she isn't rounding the ring like usual, she's just doing a quick walk with the round number card while on the edge of the apron:
She appeared to be upbeat about the situation backstage before the event:
She was also asked not to blow kisses at the camera since we're in the middle of a pandemic:
And she agreed and obliged:
The 32-year-old Palmer has been a UFC staple for nearly a decade. Having her in attendance has given a weird event a sense of normalcy.