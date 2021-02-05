Britt Reid Admits to Drinking Before Multicar Crash That Left a Child With Life-Threatening Injuries
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 5, 2021, 7:06 PM EST
Britt Reid, a Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multicar accident Thursday night that caused life-threatening injures to a 5-year-old child. Reid has admitted to drinking alcohol before the accident.
ESPN has details from the story:
According to an incident report provided by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a car ran out of gas on an on-ramp to Interstate 435 in Kansas City on Thursday night. After the driver called relatives for help, a second car arrived, also parking on the on-ramp.
It continues:
According to the police report, a third car, which Kansas City television station KSHB says was driven by Britt Reid, then came along and struck first the left front of the disabled vehicle and then the rear of the second vehicle, where the 5-year-old child was in the backseat along with a 4-year-old child, who also was taken by ambulance to an area hospital but with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kansas City's KSHB has more on the story as well.
Reid told police he was driving the third car and the Chiefs have confirmed he was involved in the accident. According to KSHB, Reid's eyes were bloodshot and police could smell alcohol on his breath. Reid informed them that he'd had two or three drinks according to a search warrant application. Reid was transported to the hospital after complaining of stomach pain and police did a blood draw to test for impairment.
The 35-year-old Reid is Kansas City's outside linebackers coach. He pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges in 2008.
The Chiefs are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
We'll have more as this story develops.