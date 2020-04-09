Britt Baker Has Nose Broken And Bloodied By Hikaru Shida on AEW: Dynamite
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 09 2020
Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida had a great match on AEW: Dynamite Wednesday night, though Baker may be feeling the effects in the morning. Baker's nose was broken and bled badly throughout the match. It was ugly.
Baker was celebrating her performance on Twitter afterwards despite losing the match:
Here's video of a segment of the match:
And here are some shots from the match as it progressed. It was a high-energy battle despite a mostly-empty arena.
It was a great match with a ton of good action. And here is a final shot of Baker absolutely gushing blood:
While it may not be the most civilized thing, people love this stuff. This kind of thing made Becky Lynch a legend in WWE. The night she got bloodied in the ring but kept fighting was a huge moment for her career and the WWE's women's division as a whole. Maybe this can create the same kind of momentum for Baker, who has become a leader in AEW's women's division.