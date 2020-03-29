Brian Windhorst Explains How the NBA Can Return Following Coronavirus on SportsCenter
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 29 2020
The NBA was the first US sports league to shutdown operations as coronavirus spread around the country. It was a stunning decision at the time, but looking back, the NBA looks progressive for taking that proactive measure.
The only question now is how and when will it return?
There's still no timetable for sports to resume in America as we all rightfully focus on slowing the spread of COVID-19. However, the NBA is obviously planning how it can get games going again and one place it can look to for inspiration is the Chinese Basketball Association, which is isolating its players for 14 days with plans to play in April or May. That's what ESPN's Brian Windhorst sees as an option for the NBA and it makes total sense.
Obviously this isn't the best option for families, who would have to move to the city and be isolated together or, worse, be separated until the season ends. As Windhorst points out, however, it's "important" for the NBA to be able to continue the season and and host the playoffs, likely from a revenue standpoint. The NBA's top executives are already taking a 20% pay cut and teams have considered cutting worker salaries. Like most of America, finances are a focus for the NBA too.
The biggest obstacle to this will be the players agreeing to a deal like this. As mentioned earlier, it will be a logistical issue for them and their families and everyone associated with the organizations. But getting back on the court is a focus for the league and the players (whose contracts are tied with league revenue) and as they both consider how to make that a reality, the CBA offers a possible solution.