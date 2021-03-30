Brian Windhorst: LeBron James Started Recruiting Steph Curry During All-Star Break
Steph Curry and LeBron James both have nothing left to prove at this stage in their careers. They're also on polar opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their current situation at this stage in their careers. Curry is trying to drag a team filled with youngsters (and Draymond Green) to a postseason appearance, while LeBron is leading yet another championship contender with yet another superstar at his side and his usual cohort of talented veterans looking for a shot at a ring.
This offseason, LeBron signed an extension to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2022-23 season. Curry, who will be a free agent in 2022, was offered an extension by the Golden State Warriors this offseason as well but turned it down. There is one, and only one, reason for this: money. Curry could only sign a three-year extension worth $156 million during the 2020 offseason, but if he waits until summer 2021, he could sign a four-year deal worth $215 million. That's easy math. Curry has expressed no intention to leave the Warriors or anything resembling discontent with the current sub-optimal state of the franchise. Nobody in their right mind actually believes Curry will leave the only team he's ever known.
That won't stop people from talking about the possibility, of course. Nor will it stop other players from trying to get Curry to join up with them under the guise of an almost-certain Finals run. Brian Windhorst discussed such outcomes today on his Hoop Collective podcast with Marc Spears and Nick Friedell. Friedell is ESPN's Warriors reporter and a Bay Area native and was adamant that there is a zero percent possibility Curry will leave. As he appropriately put it, Curry is a god unto his own pantheon in northern California, above even Joe Montana and Jerry Rice at this point.
Fans would riot seeing Curry in a different uniform. The Warriors management knows that and will not give Curry any reason to leave. The only way Curry goes to a different team is if he wants to, and from all accounts he loves this team, even if they aren't very good right now, and has no desire to play opposite his good pals Klay Thompson and Draymond.
With all that knowledge in hand, Windhorst said LeBron started to recruit Curry during the All-Star break. Ya know, just in case. This was not taken very seriously by his podcast guests.
Kendrick Perkins floated a similar idea a few weeks ago and the general consensus was basically the same. No chance it ever happens. None. Nada. Curry isn't leaving Golden State and even if he did teaming up with LeBron is as slim a possibility there is given the salary cap still exists.
It's a fun hypothetical to imagine. But even if LeBron was recruiting Curry, that's all it is. Recruiting. Laughing at Windhorst on the man's own podcast is tough, I'll admit. We just won't be seeing two of the greatest players of the century team up anytime soon and probably ever.