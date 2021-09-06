Brian Kelly's Joke About Notre Dame's Execution Falls Flat
Shortly after Brian Kelly's Notre Dame squad pulled off a 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State in the opening game, he made a pretty awful joke. Kelly told ESPN's Katie George that he in favor of execution and maybe his team should be executed after the way they played.
Yikes.
Here's video of the joke that landed like a lead balloon:
Yeesh, that was bad. I get he was trying to be funny, but that was neither humorous, nor well-delivered.
Kelly was essentially attempting to plagiarize eminently quotable former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach John McKay. McKay was in charge of some truly awful Buccaneers teams and, legend has it, that he was once asked, What did you think of your team's execution, Coach? McKay responded, "I'm in favor of it."
Kelly was attempting to go there but, yeah, it just didn't fit coming from him. McKay was full of funny one-liners and I don't think I've ever seen Brian Kelly smile. Or laugh. Or look even remotely happy. It just didn't fit coming from him.
Stick to coaching, Brian. Comedy is not your strong suit.