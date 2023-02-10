This Brian Kelly Divorce Story Is Wild
On Thursday night, a Baton Rouge TV station reported LSU head coach Brian Kelly had filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years. WBRZ, the local ABC affiliate, claimed Kelly made the filing on Monday and the couple would physically separate on Thursday. Soon after that report hit the air, all three of Kelly's children responded on social media that the report was incorrect. And that's just the beginning of the story.
WBRZ then produced the court record showing that, indeed, Kelly had filed for divorce on Monday. Some speculated that the station had the wrong Brian Kelly, but the filing listed the coach's address and his wife's name, Francisca Craig Kelly (she goes by Paqui). Hours later it was reported Kelly and his wife had reconciled this week and he was seeking to have the filing withdrawn.
Got all of that?
Here are Kelly's kids refuting those reports:
So to recap: A news station reports Brian Kelly is getting divorced, the Kelly family quickly denies the couple is divorcing, then a court filing of said divorce is produced and now the story is it is being withdrawn and the couple is sticking together.
Yeah this is all crazy. In the end, the very famous college football coach appears to be staying with his wife.