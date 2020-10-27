Brian Griese Elaborated on Bombshell Nick Foles Comment About Matt Nagy to Scott Van Pelt
By Brian Giuffra | Oct 27, 2020, 9:13 AM EDT
Late in the broadcast of the Bears' loss to the Rams on Monday Night Football, ESPN analyst Brian Griese dropped something of a bombshell admission from Nick Foles. According to Griese, Foles told him that there are times when Bears coach Matt Nagy sends in a playcall that Foles knows he does not have enough time to execute.
Griese added about Foles, "I'm the one out here getting hit. sometimes the guy calling the plays, Matt Nagy, he doesn't know how much time there is back here. So that's something they have to get worked out."
Uh, yeah, I'd say a quarterback saying that about his head coach is something that has to be worked out.
Having created a firestorm with his insight, Griese appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt postgame and clarified what Foles told him. Saying part of the problem is the Bears' scheme and the other part is injuries suffered on the offensive line, Griese tried to smooth things out. To me, he verified what he said initially: Foles doesn't believe he has time to throw the ball deep so they shouldn't make those play calls. But you can judge for yourself.
Foles and Nagy were both asked about Griese's comments after the game. Here's what they had to say.
While Foles and Nagy are saying the right thing, there seems to be some friction between the head coach and starting quarterback. That could be simply a matter of Foles being frustrated that he's not performing at as high of a level as he did with the Eagles. Or it could be something behind the scenes we're not privy to. Whatever it is, this isn't the last time we'll hear them being asked about it. Griese opened Pandora's Box and until the Bears close it by winning games and giving Foles time to throw it deep, it won't close.