Brian Burns Makes Good Point After Fights at Lions-Giants Joint Practice
By Evan Bleier
With temperatures in the steamy Tri-State area skyrocketing once again, multiple fights broke out during the first day of joint practices between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants and Big Blue quarterback Daniel Jones was involved in the fray.
"A situation happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys," Jones said about the skirmish when asked after practice. "I thought it was good competitive practice all day today and we made some plays and did some good things. There are some things we need to shore up, for sure, but good intensity and competitive spirit today."
While there's no doubt that Jones sticking his neck out there for his teammates showed stong intensity and competitiveness, not everyone in New York's locker room was pleased with the Giant's No. 1 quarterback throwing punches and putting his arm at risk.
Acquired from the Carolina Panthers during the offseason, first-year Giants linebacker Brian Burns had an excellent point when asked about Jones defending his teammates from Detroit defenders during a somewhat meaningless early August practice session.
"I'm going to need him to back up. Let his O-Line handle that," Burns said. "But Daniel, he's a competitor, man. He's a fighter. So, I don't expect anything less from him. But I don't need him in that. I don't need him to get hit. Keep him healthy."
Burns is 100% correct about keeping Jones healthy as the Giants are extremely thin at quarterback behind Jones with only journeyman Drew Lock and hometown hero Tommy DeVito on the roster, neither of whom can be counted on as a week-to-week starter at the NFL level.
Jones, who is entering his sixth NFL season and has a career record of 22-36-1, has not exactly been a model of health during his tenure in New York and tossed six interceptions in the four games before missing time with a neck injury. Cleared to return in Week 9, Jones tore his right ACL and was lost for the season as the Giants limped to the finish line after surprisingly making the playoffs following the 2022 season.
To get back to the postseason this year, the Giants are going to need Jones at full health to keep up with the Cowboys, Eagles and Commanders in what promises to be an ultra-competitive NFC East. If Jones breaks his hand, or something else, fighting with the Lions during training camp, that's not going to happen.
For NFL quarterbacks like Jones discretion is always the better part of valor — at least during August.