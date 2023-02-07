Brian Anderson on Calling History, His First All-Star Game, and Embracing Innovation
LeBron James needs 36 points tonight to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Brian Anderson, who will have the call on TNT, swung by The Big Weekend to discuss the opportunity to call history, his first All-Star Game play-by-play nod, how The Match served as a petri dish of innovation, and a few other inside-baseball broadcasting topics.
Plus, a genuine appreciation for golf, which is in a delightful two-week stretch as the world preps for a post-football reality.