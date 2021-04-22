Roundup: Brett Favre on Derek Chauvin; Ronda Rousey Pregnant; Joel Embiid's Best Miss Ever
Chris Christie's friends think he's going to run in 2024 ... Hulu will make a 'How I Met Your Mother' prequel series with Hilary Duff ... Italian hospital employee accused of skipping work for 15 years ... a firm that was awarded $1.3 billion to produce syringes for the vaccine haven't built their factory or got FDA approval ... fan reactions to 'Cruel Summer' ... it's getting good reviews ... Jana Kramer has filed for divoce from former NFL player Mike Caussin ... Eric Andre says he was racially profiled at the Atlanta airport ... "Master of None' returning to Netflix next month ... Patrick Swayze fought for Whoopi Goldberg to get her role in 'Ghost' ... Roku is rebranding old Quibi shows ... if the Mortal Kombat movie is a success, they already have plans for four more ...
Brett Favre has a podcast where he says things you would expect him to say. [Pro Football Talk]
LeBron James tweeted and deleted a picture of the cop who shot the teenager girl who was weilding a knife earlier this week. [WKYC]
Jamal Murray is done for the season. What does that mean for the Nuggets? [Denver Post]
JP Morgan's sustainability rating was lowered because of the Super League disaster. The fallout from this may never end. [The Guardian]
Real Madrid's president says the Super League is on stand-by and the Champions League is obsolete. [ESPN]
Stephen Curry says he's "gotta be" the MVP this season. [Bleacher Report]
Robin Lehner says the NHL lied to players and forced them to get vaccinated. [CBS Sports]
Part 2. So good.
If Joel Embiid had made this shot... I don't know, but it would have been a lot cooler if he did.
Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are having a baby.
Super League jokes Around the Horn.
Julian Edelman is joining Viacom to do it all.
RIP Jim Steinman who wrote some incredible songs including 'Paradise By the Dashboard Light' and 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now.'