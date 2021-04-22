Roundup: Brett Favre on Derek Chauvin; Ronda Rousey Pregnant; Joel Embiid's Best Miss Ever

… Annnnd action! ? @_coastpro is teaming up with @ViacomCBS! We're gonna make movies, shows and docs on networks like Showtime, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Speaking of which, I'm also joining the legendary cast at @insidetheNFL

Yalla, let's get to work@aswissa @kylerschelling pic.twitter.com/ahWzaK3Bu6