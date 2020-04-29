Brett Favre: Aaron Rodgers Will Not Finish His Career in Green Bay
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 29 2020
Brett Favre went on the Rich Eisen Show Wednesday and threw gasoline on the fire burning around the Green Bay Packers. Favre says he has talked to Aaron Rodgers, who was "surprised" the Packers spent a first-round pick on a quarterback. Then he went so far as to claim Rodgers wouldn't finish his career in Green Bay.
Favre said he was surprised the Packers traded up to select Utah State's Jordan Love with a first-round pick instead of getting Rodgers an offensive weapon. He thought drafting a player that can't help the team win now just sent a message of disrespect to Green Bay's current quarterback. Favre then said he and Rodgers had talked and that Rodgers was, "let's just say surprised that they went in that in that direction."
Favre then took it a step further and said this might motivate Rodgers to start planning his exit from Green Bay: "I guarantee you (the Love pick) got the gears going in Aaron's mind. All (Rodgers) needed was a reason (to play elsewhere)."
This is huge news. We all figured Rodgers would be ticked the Packers didn't get him help with their first-round pick and instead opted to select his eventual successor. But now we hear from a great source who has spoken to Rodgers that he may wind up leaving the only franchise he's ever known. That's enormous news.
Rodgers is 36 and has been open that he wants to play a long time. He's currently under contract through 2023, though there is a potential out in his deal after the 2021 season. He'll almost certainly be there for the next two seasons. After that? It's anyone's guess what could happen. But apparently, Favre thinks Rodgers is likely already planning his exit.
You can watch the full segment from the show below: