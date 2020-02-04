4 Replacements to Coach Sixers if They Move On From Brett Brown
By Liam McKeone | Feb 04 2020
The Philadelphia 76ers have ridden with Brett Brown through the Process years and into playoff contention. He's been leading the team since the Sam Hinkie days, surviving Hinkie's dedication to losing and subsequent firing, as well as the Brian Colangelo debacle. Brown has been through the ringer before you even talk about what he's done on the court.
But his time may be coming to an end. The Sixers are one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this season, currently only sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-20 record. They're only about six games behind the Raptors for the two seed, but after they spent big money in free agency on Tobias Harris and Al Horford, the expectations were sky-high, and the team has yet to meet them in any capacity. Matters haven't been helped by some poor injury luck, and Brown wasn't given the easiest hand, given how much the skillsets of Horford, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons can overlap. But the fact remains that the Sixers are supposed to be elite, and instead they're good, occasionally great. Fair or not, this falls on Brown, and ownership might decide it's time for a change. Here are four potential replacements for the Sixers if they decided to move on from their current head coach.
Jason Kidd
Kidd is currently an assistant for one of the league's best teams in Los Angeles, and his experience with big personalities and development is appealing to a team like the Sixers, who have both young players and big personalities. Kidd is only two years removed from helping Giannis Antetokounmpo become a star (although Mike Budeholzer gets full credit for making him a superstar), and has had success as a head coach both in Milwaukee and Brooklyn. His, um, contentious personality led to an exodus from the Nets, and the Bucks moved on after he had reached his ceiling with the team, but a year spent with LeBron James and Frank Vogel could have given Kidd the additional experience he needs to take that next step as a head coach. If the Sixers think he's a right culture fit, he'll be at the top of their list.
Dave Joerger
Despite leading the Kings to their best record in 12 (!!) years last season, Joerger ended up just another sacrifice to the dysfunction factory residing in Sacramento, and is currently unemployed. He did clash with management in both Memphis and Sacramento, but his track record on the parquet when he has talent to work with is appealing, especially when considering his best work with the Grizzlies came in the Grit-n-Grind era with Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph as his frontcourt pieces. Similarly to Kidd, if Elton Brand and the rest of the organization feel he's a good fit for the culture they're trying to develop, he'll be getting an interview.
Mark Jackson
The current ESPN announcer has been neck-deep in all possible rumors for open head coaching positions over the last few years. Perhaps now will be his chance. Similar to Kidd, Jackson brought along the young talent in Golden State until he was dismissed for a better head coach who took the team to their maximum potential. The rumors about how he clashed with essentially everyone in the Warriors' organization on his way out are concerning, but he's a big name with a successful, albeit short, resume.
Jeff Van Gundy
Another former coach turned media personality always named in the coach rumor mill, Van Gundy has been calling games for ESPN since 2007 and it wouldn't be a surprise if he wanted to get back in the game. He's been helping out Gregg Popovich with Team USA's international competitions over the last three years, and while the Sixers' young stars never played for him there, it's not like he hasn't put on his coach hat in 12 years. He has the name recognition and intensity to be a hit among Sixers faithful. It wouldn't be a surprise if he ended up on their bench.