Brent Venables Tripped And Fell Coming Out of the Tunnel
Oklahoma faced TCU on Friday in what turned out to be an absolute barn-burner. While the action on the field was a lot of fun, the most enjoyable thing happened before the game even kicked off. Sooners coach Brent Venables tripped coming out of the tunnel and fell flat on his face. It's amazing he wasn't trampled to death by his own team.
Here's video of Venables falling:
The fact that his players just kept going, hopping over and tripping on his without helping him up is hilarious. Guys, it's your head coach, he's pretty important.
It didn't dampen Oklahoma's spirit, as the Sooners went on to win 69-45. Dillon Gabriel threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another on the ground, and Gavin Sawchuk rushed for 130 yards and three scores.
The two teams combined for more than 1100 yards of total offense. Given that Venables is a former defensive coordinator, maybe his stumble and fall impacted things a bit.