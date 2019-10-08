'Breaking Bad' Madden Player Ratings Ahead of 'El Camino' By Bobby Burack | Oct 10 2019

"Breaking Bad" makes its triumphant return with "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie", which follows Jesse Pinkman's life in the immediate aftermath of the television series finale.

The movie will answer a lot of key questions, most obvious of which is what happened to Jesse, Walter White's sidekick who somehow survived the bloody shootout that stunned audiences at the end of the series in 2013? But regardless of what happens in this movie, one critical question remains unanswered: What are the "Breaking Bad" player rantings? As it's football season, we decided to answer said question.

Like Madden, we have an overall rating based (partially) on individual skill ratings critical to the show's success. Here is the individual skill rating key.

Overall Rating: How good of a character were they?

CK SPD: Cook Speed. How fast do they cook meth?

PTY: Purity. How pure is their meth?

DIS AGI: Distribution agility. How agile are they when it comes to distribution?

BIZ AWR: Business Awareness. How strong are they in business?

INJ: Injury. How often do they get injured and how quickly do they recover?

TGH: Toughness. How tough are they?

CLH: Clutch. When under pressure, how do they perform?

And now, the definitive "Breaking Bad" Madden player ratings.

Walter White

Television's unlikeliest bad guy turned into its most ruthless. Starting as Mr. Chip and ending as Scarface, Walter White showed he was a criminal mastermind. He was one step ahead of his threats and it could only be taken down by one person: Himself. When crunch time came, he was Michael Jordan. He cooked meth like William Shakespeare wrote. After all these years have passed since Felina, Walt still has die-hard "Breaking Bad" fans debating if he was a hero or a villain. The answer, however, is both. He did sell meth to leave his family money, but he also did it for himself. When he knew his time was ticking, he got busy living. He's the greatest television character of all-time. If he appears in El Camino (somehow), great. If he doesn't, then the final sighting of Walter White showed him going exactly how he wanted to, his way. - Bobby Burack

Skyler White

To be honest, not enough is made of how well Vince Gilligan wrote and how excellent Anna Gunn played Skyler White. It didn't matter if you watched all 62 episodes or a quick two-minute trailer, you either loved to hated Skyler. No character has ever been as unlikable, easier to root against, and as infuriating. She doesn't get a high score here, because finding ways to make a great show hard to enjoy is not a category on these cards. But that was the point. She made the journey what it was. Her impact was unparalleled and the story needed her. As hard as this is to say, television is now looking for the next Skyler White. Of course, my one wish for this movie is to see her arrested for her part in the Heisenberg case. - Bobby Burack

Jesse Pinkman

The character ark of Jesse Pinkman is one of the most interesting in the history of television. From an amateur meth manufacture/user known as "Cap'n Cook" to an educated, thoughtful chemist who went toe-to-toe with Walter White in meth purity to a family man to a murderer to an addict to a recovering addict to a hostage to lord knows how many other subplots, our opinions about Pinkman changed seemingly every episode. In the end, he was also the biggest mystery, escaping from his captors (with help from Walt) and speeding off into the great unknown -- hence the upcoming movie. While he never was the main character in the show, he was arguably the most important, shaping not only Walt's storyline, but virtually everyone's outside of Skyler. Now we see how his storyline ends. - Brian Giuffra

Hank Schrader

ASAC Schrader may not be able to cook like Jesse and Walt, but he's just as tough and nearly as smart as Heisenberg himself. Hank was on Walter's tail for much of the latter half of the series and very nearly outsmarted one of the greatest villains the DEA had ever seen. Taking down the twins was not only one of the best scenes in the series, but as clutch as any individual action by any individual character throughout all the seasons. There probably isn't anybody tougher than Hank, who told Nazis to F themselves as his final words. It wasn't all good for him-- beating the living hell out of Jesse and flipping out at his wife about rocks vs. minerals come mind-- but ASAC Schrader was a strong and pivotal character who stood out in his scenes and represented the most serious non-death-related threat to Walt's empire. - Liam McKeone

Saul Goodman

Ah, Saul Goodman, the slimy and silver-tongued lawyer who ended up way deeper than he ever intended. Saul is crafty and possesses the most sound business sense out of everyone in the series other than the guy who ran a literal criminal empire, which seems about right. He also proved surprisingly adept at helping Walt get his meth to where he needed it, especially when it came in tight spots. It was easy to fluctuate on how much you actually liked Saul, but by the end you recognized that, even if he was a massive slimeball, he had something resembling a moral compass when it came down to it and formed a wonderful buddy-cop pairing with Mike. There were tougher, smarter, and more charismatic characters, but none like Saul Goodman. - Liam McKeone

Gustavo Fring

For those that missed this ultimate binge-watching experience, Gus Fring was Cersei Lannister. He was wicked, devious, immoral, but so intriguing; Breaking Bad fans could not get enough of Gus. As calculated as they come, Gus had built a nearly perfect system. He ran fast-food joints to launder the money he was making off drugs, he was on the DEA's side, he had Mike, and the purest meth cook in the country. Truly deserving of a 99 overall rating in Business Awareness. And with all that, he made one mistake. He crossed the one person you could not cross, Heisenberg. I still cannot get over his final scene... - Bobby Burack

Mike Ehrmantraut

We all need to be a bit more like Mike Ehrmantraut. Cool, calm, collected, and a straight-up badass. If Walt is television's greatest creation, and Gus is its greatest villain, Mike is just great. He was the muscle behind Gus' operation. Mike, a former cop, didn't just put the fear into people, he outsmarted them. Most importantly, he was loyal. In a draft where criminal leaders were drafting their crews, Mike would go first overall. Yes, even before Stringer Bell. Luckily, we are not done with his story, either. He's still going in the prequel series "Better Call Saul" and is confirmed to be in El Camino. Hopefully, no one brings a gun to the job without telling him. - Bobby Burack