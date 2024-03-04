Brazilian Goalie Drags Injured Opponent Across End Line So Play Can Continue
Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas took on Fluminense FC in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A action over the weekend. Botafogo won, 4-2, and it's obviously because they just wanted it more. You can tell because you don't drag a teammate onto the pitch unless you really want to win.
Botafogo had a 3-2 lead in added time before the half when forward Yarlen went down with an injury on the end line. Trying to get to the final whistle of the half, a teammate dragged Yarlen back onto the field so that play would wait. While being pulled onto the field must have been a surprise to the 18-year old, realizing that Felipe Alves, the opposing goalkeeper, was then dragging him back off the field appeared to be a real shock.
And to make it even better, a teammate then comes running over to help him up and shove him back onto the field.
It's weird injury stuff like this that really makes soccer great. People fall down and you never know how truly hurt they are. Completely healthy guys have been carried off on stretchers only to run back onto the field moments later. And on the other end of the spectrum you have this where a guy who might really be injured can literally be dragged back and forth across the grass like a bag of onions. Was he hurt? We will never know.