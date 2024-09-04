Brazil Bolsters Security For NFL Game After Players' Voice Concern
As Friday's polarizing clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Brazil approaches, Sao Paulo has ramped up security efforts. The location of the game has been a frequent topic of discussion in recent weeks, but Sao Paulo has assured both teams' safety, promising to deploy battalions to reinforce security.
"To guarantee the safety of the players, the military police will reinforce the number of personnel upon arrival of the delegations at the Guarulhos Airport and escort the teams to their hotels, training sites and the stadium," the city said in a statement. "Authorities will also carry out a sweep at the stadium before the games."
The uneasiness stems from Brazil being ranked the 17th-most dangerous country in the world by murder rate, according to Statista data.
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. didn't hold back on his podcast, "Big Play Slay," saying he did not want to go play in Brazil due to safety concerns.
"Week 1, I'm looking forward to it, I can't wait," Slay said. "But man, I do not want to go to Brazil, you want to know why? I'm here to tell you why. They already told us not to leave the hotel. They told us we can't do too much going onbecause the crime rate is crazy.
"... I'm like, NFL, why y'all wanna send us somewhere where the crime rate is this high and we out the country? You know, the first thing people are thinking is like some terror could possibly happen. I told my family do not come down there because I'm not going to be nowhere to be found. I'm going to be in the hotel chilling, minding my business, playing my game after a long 9½-hour flight."
Slay has since apologized on social media for his comments.
"I want to apologize to anyone I offended, that wasn't my intention," he posted on X. "I'm Looking forward to playing in your beautiful country and i've heard yall are very passionate just like our amazing Eagles fan. Just a few more days, can't wait!"
Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown also weighed in last week, saying the players have been informed to take safety precautions.
The Eagles and Packers battle Friday, Sept. 6, at 8:15 p.m. est on Peacock.