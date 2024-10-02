The Big Lead

Braves vs. Padres Wild Card Game 2 – Watch the showdown live for free

Catch all the action on Wednesday night between the Braves and Padres in San Diego.

By Kilty Cleary

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres are back in action for Game 2 of their best-of-three NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday night. The first pitch is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the Braves are looking to even the series after dropping Game 1.

WATCH: Braves vs. Padres Game 2 Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Padres took control of the series with a 4-0 victory in Game 1. The Braves, still recovering from a makeup doubleheader against the Mets and a long flight to San Diego, showed signs of fatigue. They managed just one extra-base hit, a double, and six singles, failing to generate any offensive momentum.

Game 2: Pitching Matchup

  • Braves: LHP Max Fried
  • Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove

Atlanta turns to Max Fried to keep their season alive. The lefty will need to bring his best stuff to slow down a Padres team that’s already beaten the Braves 4-3 in the regular season. Meanwhile, San Diego sends Joe Musgrove to the mound, aiming to seal the series and advance.

Game 2: Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

  • Date: Wednesday, October 2
  • Time: 8:38 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

BetMGM Odds & The Big Lead Prediction

Atlanta Braves (+105) vs. San Diego Padres (-125)

The Braves need a spark to bounce back, while the Padres are riding high with the series lead. BetMGM Sportsbook has the odds in favor of San Diego, given their Game 1 momentum and the home-field advantage. Still, with Fried on the mound, Atlanta has a fighting chance.

Our Pick: This one could go either way, but with Fried pitching, the Braves might edge it out to force a Game 3.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.