Braves vs. Padres Wild Card Game 2 – Watch the showdown live for free
By Kilty Cleary
The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres are back in action for Game 2 of their best-of-three NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday night. The first pitch is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the Braves are looking to even the series after dropping Game 1.
The Padres took control of the series with a 4-0 victory in Game 1. The Braves, still recovering from a makeup doubleheader against the Mets and a long flight to San Diego, showed signs of fatigue. They managed just one extra-base hit, a double, and six singles, failing to generate any offensive momentum.
Game 2: Pitching Matchup
- Braves: LHP Max Fried
- Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove
Atlanta turns to Max Fried to keep their season alive. The lefty will need to bring his best stuff to slow down a Padres team that’s already beaten the Braves 4-3 in the regular season. Meanwhile, San Diego sends Joe Musgrove to the mound, aiming to seal the series and advance.
Game 2: Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres
- Date: Wednesday, October 2
- Time: 8:38 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
BetMGM Odds & The Big Lead Prediction
Atlanta Braves (+105) vs. San Diego Padres (-125)
The Braves need a spark to bounce back, while the Padres are riding high with the series lead. BetMGM Sportsbook has the odds in favor of San Diego, given their Game 1 momentum and the home-field advantage. Still, with Fried on the mound, Atlanta has a fighting chance.
Our Pick: This one could go either way, but with Fried pitching, the Braves might edge it out to force a Game 3.
