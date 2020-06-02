Brandon Tierney to Protesters: The Voice You've Wanted to Hear is Rising
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 02 2020
On Monday's edition of Tiki & Tierney, Tiki Barker and Brandon Tierney discussed the unrest across the country in the wake of George Floyd's killing. At one point, Tierney stated the white voice that minorities protesting injustice have wanted to hear for decades is finally rising and is being used at a greater volume than ever before.
The relevant clip is below:
Here's the full text of his statement:
"We have heard a long time, and we've heard this now for years, African-American athletes and other people of color and minorities saying, 'We need the white voice to step up and to be heard, to say what's right, maybe more specifically to say what's wrong and what's unacceptable and what's acceptable.' I don't know how I can be any more clear when I tell you that you have that voice. That voice is being used at a volume and in a direction that I don’t think it's ever been used before. And I hope that people of color feel that . . . The voice that you’ve wanted to hear, it's rising, and hopefully you take a little solace in that. We're not going to eradicate these issues today. But that voice that you need, that you want, it's there for you."
Strong words here from Tierney.
I agree that more than ever, we're hearing outrage and solidarity from white voices at the injustice inherent in our system. Will that ultimately lead to systemic change? I don't know, but we can only hope it does.
The entire segment in which Barber and Tierney discussed the national turmoil of the past week is below.