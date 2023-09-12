Brandon Tierney Unleashes Epic Rant About the Jets And Aaron Rodgers' Injury
Brandon Tierney is a die-hard fan of the New York Jets. For months he's been gleefully anticipating the 2023 NFL season, because the Jets finally had a real quarterback with Aaron Rodgers on board. Like all Jets fans, Tierney had his heart broken when Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles tendon Monday night. On Tuesday, he took to the air on his WFAN show and unleashed an epic rant.
Tierney opened the Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata show with a passionate monologue about the Rodgers injury, what Jets fans have been through and where the team can go now. It was the most passionate take on the subject we've seen.
Check it out:
Tierney is correct that the Jets do have the pieces to be a playoff team. The issue, as it seems it always is for Gang Green, is the quarterback position. Zach Wilson has never grown into his talent and become a franchise quarterback. Maybe that changes this season. Then again, it probably won't.
Can the Jets win without a star quarterback? It's certainly possible. The defense looks phenomenal, Breece Hall is a stud in the backfield and Garrett Wilson is a budding superstar at wide receiver. It all comes down to Wilson being able to make it work.
For Jets fans everywhere, I hope he can. You guys deserve a W at some point.