Brandon Marshall Attempts to Throw Ben Roethlisberger Under Bus, Fails Miserably
By Brian Giuffra | Dec 10, 2020, 11:19 AM EST
Brandon Marshall, who was known for his selfish tendencies as a player, attempted to throw Ben Roethlisberger under the bus on First Things First today. Wondering aloud if Roethlisberger was putting his own desires above the team, Marshall's primarily intel focused on the fact that "Big Ben is literally changing plays [from run to pass]. That's what I'm hearing."
A shocking development for Steelers fans, I know. A two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback with 17 years of starting experience in the NFL changing a run play to a pass play at the line of scrimmage. Appalling.
You know what, they should come up with a name for that! Perhaps call it a hearable or maybe a changeable or how about audible? Yeah, that sounds right.
Marshall seems convinced, or at least is trying to convince viewers at home, that Big Ben is making these audibles for selfish reasons, not because what he sees on the field dictates he should change the play.
While it's true Roethlisberger has thrown the ball over 50 times the last two games, which are the only two games he's thrown that much, perhaps there's a less nefarious reason he's doing so? Oh yeah, starting running back James Connor has been out the last two weeks with COVID and backups Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. average 3.3 yards per carry combined. Maybe that's why they're running the ball less frequently?
Marshall finishes off his segment by saying, "I don't get it. Big Ben, I don't know if he's putting his ego and what he wants before the team's success. But he needs to check his ego because he has a great thing right here in his hands."
He could have stopped at I don't get it.