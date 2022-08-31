Brandon Crawford Ejected By Umpire While Playing Shortstop
On Wednesday we got an incredible rare occurrence -- something that almost never happens in Major League Baseball. San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was ejected while playing defense. Yeah. I didn't even know that was possible.
Crawford was irked after he was called out on a check-swing third strike in the bottom of the second against the San Diego Padres. Third base umpire Ryan Blakney rang him up and Crawford was not happy about it. When Crawford walked out to take his position before the next inning, he and Blakney began jawing at each other, and the veteran infielder was tossed.
Here's video of the incident:
That was only the third ejection of Crawford's career, so yet another rare MLB occurrence.
Frankly, I don't think I've ever seen that before. Hitters and managers get ejected all the time and sometimes pitchers get tossed. I'm not sure I've ever seen someone playing the field get thrown out like that.