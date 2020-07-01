Bradley Beal is Undecided About Playing in NBA's Restart
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 01 2020
Bradley Beal is the key to a potential Washington Wizards run to the postseason in 2020. Unfortunately for the Wizards, Beal is undecided on if he wants to join the NBA's season restart in Orlando. Despite training like he'll participate, the two-time All-Star hasn't made up his mind yet.
Beal seems concerned that he might suffering a potential injury and didn't specifically mention coronavirus as a worry.
Here's what he had to say during a virtual news conference on Wednesday:
"I'm still working my tail off every single day as if I am playing. Definitely, it's more or less going to be a decision that comes down to the medical staff and I, just because of our precautions and coming back from being 0 to 100, then I have some nagging stuff at the end of the year we’re trying to clean up. We're looking at it from all angles, but I'm definitely working out every single day here, and it’s good to be back in our facility. But I’m not swayed one way or another."
Beal has averaged 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists through the first 57 games of the 2019-20 season. His scoring average currently ranks second in the NBA and is a career-best. In fact, he's having the best all-around season of his eight-year NBA career, so it would be a shame if he didn't get to finish it.
While he's undecided on a return, Beal did discuss teammate Davis Bertans' decision to opt-out of the Orlando restart. Beal was supportive of the decision:
"I didn't feel any type of way about Bertans's decision. He actually contacted me before he officially announced it and I actually kind of -- I don't want to say forced him to not play, but I supported him in every way. He explained it and just seeing where he comes from, seeing his situation and understanding what’s at stake for him in his future, 100 percent I understand it. On top of that, he has a family, he has a wife and a daughter he has to look after, and they're back home in Latvia. . . . I have nothing but respect for his decision."
At this point it wouldn't be surprising if Beal joined Bertans on the sidelines. The Wizards are 5.5 games out of the final playoff position so it's incredibly unlikely they'll be able to get in. Beal playing almost seems pointless.