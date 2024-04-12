Boston's Reese McGuire Earned a Lightning Fast Ejection With a Very Loud Swear Word
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 9-4 in a game that was much closer than the score indicated. The score was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning with Boston's Reese McGuire at the plate. Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel fell behind in the count 3-0, but came back to strike out McGuire looking for the first out of the inning. Words cannot express how adamantly McGuire disagreed with the call. Or maybe they could.
WARNING: NSFW language!
Jeremie Rehak was the home plate umpire who gave McGuire the quick hook, but upon closer review of the replay with the audio, it makes a lot of sense because you can't yell, "F-CKING OUT, BRO!" at the umpire under almost any circumstances. Combine that with the fact that it was clearly a good call and he probably got a strong talking to from his manager about appropriate language after the game.
Another amusing angle to this story is the NESN broadcast, which didn't have a microphone pick up what McGuire was laying down. Viewers in the Boston area probably went to bed thinking Rehak had gone on a power trip and has something against the Sox despite the fact that it was the right call.
This is why you should never jump to conclusions.