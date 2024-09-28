Boston College vs. Western Kentucky live stream, time and channel, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers hit the road to take on the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on Saturday with kickoff at noon ET.
The Eagles soared to a 23-19 victory over the Michigan State Spartans in Week 4. Boston College proved they have the grit to close out tight games, and now they're back home with the fans behind them, ready to defend their turf. That win has given the Eagles the kind of confidence they’ll need as they prepare to face a dangerous Hilltoppers team.
On the flip side, the Hilltoppers are also feeling good after a 26-21 win over the Toledo Rockets. Western Kentucky is known for its high-octane offense, and they showcased their resilience by grinding out a victory against a tough Toledo squad. With a 3-1 record, they’re ready to bring the fireworks to Alumni Stadium and prove they’re not just road warriors, but true contenders.
Western Kentucky vs. Boston College
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Western Kentucky vs. Boston College (-7.5)
O/U: 48.5
