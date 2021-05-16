Boston Celtics Sitting Top Seven Players For ESPN Broadcasted Game on Final Day of Season
The Boston Celtics played the New York Knicks on Sunday at 1pm on ESPN on the final day of the NBA season. Heading into the weekend ESPN was probably thrilled they had two major market playoff teams in a classic Sunday matinee at Madison Square Garden. While the New York Knicks want to win to clinch the 4-seed over the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics have nothing to play for half their roster will be inactive.
So if you're tuning in to see the Boston Celtics today, you will see some familiar green and white jerseys and that's about it. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker Tristan Thompson, Even Fournier and Robert Williams will all be in street clothes while Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard get shots up.
This is such a perfect ending to the 2020-2021 NBA season. Stars are out. Ratings are going to be horrible. The play-in tournament which was supposed to add some drama to the end of the season kind of did, but definitely didn't do anything to help a broadcast partner on the final day of the season.
If you are interested in seeing the Celtics players you have any interest in, they will be on TNT on Tuesday night in the 7/8 matchup against one of three teams that are playing for something today.