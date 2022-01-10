Roundup: Bob Saget Dies at 65; Spider-Man Still Crushing the Box Office; NFL Playoff Field Set
Bob Saget found dead at 65 ... At least 19 dead in NYC fire ... Ron Johnson is running for Senate again ... Record number of children being hospitalized with COVID ... Stocks could face a rocky week ... Mass vaccination sites are returning to the U.S. ... Americans' finances got better during pandemic ... Full list of Golden Globe winners ... Spider-Man won at the box office again this weekend "Euphoria" is back for Season 2 ... NFL playoff field set ... The Colts flopped with the playoffs on the line ... Tennessee Titans clinch top seed in the AFC ... T.J. Watt tied the single-season sack record ... Jaylen Waddle broke the NFL rookie receptions record ... Updated 2022 NFL Draft order ... 2022 NFL Mock Draft after Week 18 ... The Nuggets traded Bol Bol to the Pistons ... Novak Djokovic has visa reinstated ...
Vic Fangio was fired for many reasons out of his control [Sports Illustrated]
NFL Week 18 winners and losers [Yahoo Sports]
Praise Be: The Righteous Gemstones has returned [The Ringer]
Hospitals are in serious trouble [The Atlantic]
How an Aaron Rodgers text spurred David Bakhtiari's return [The Athletic]
The New York Giants have to fire Joe Judge [The Big Lead]
Ja Morant is ridiculous.
The replies to this tweet are incredible.
Barnsley beat Barrow 5-4 in one of the craziest FA Cup matches you'll ever see.
The Revivalists -- "All My Friends"