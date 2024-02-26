Bob Costas Calls Donald Trump 'Loathsome' and His Supporters a 'Toxic Cult'
Bob Costas has long been open in his disdain for Donald Trump, but this weekend he absolutely went in on the former president and his supporters. During Saturday morning's episode of Smerconish on CNN, Costas called Trump "loathsome" and his supporters a "toxic cult." Tell us how you really feel, Bob.
Here's the relevant clip:
I'm not gonna lie, that is about as hard as anyone has gone at Trump on cable television. Costas did not hold back.
It's fair to mention that Costas is of the opinion that Joe Biden should drop out of the 2024 presidential election because of his age. He thinks Biden should step aside to allow someone else to run in order to prevent Trump from winning again. So his criticisms aren't just leveled at the former president.
I'm not sure I've ever seen Costas be this negative about any topic. Whenever he's gone negative about something in the past, he always layers in some level of hope. Not this time.