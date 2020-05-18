Bob Costas Had the Beat Line of 'The Last Dance' About That Famous Push-Off
By Ryan Phillips | May 17 2020
Bob Costas shined on the last night of The Last Dance, as Episodes 9 and 10 featured Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls facing the Utah Jazz in the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals. Costas called the 98 playoffs for NBC and had a lot to say. But his line about the final shot of Jordan's career with the Bulls topped anything else uttered in the docuseries.
There has long been a debate among fans as to wheter or not Jordan pushed off on Utah's Bryon Russell on that famous last shot. You can watch the play below:
During Sunday night's broadcast, Costas claimed Jordan didn't push-off and that Russell was already falling to the ground on his own. He agreed that Jordan obviously had a hand on Russell, but he had this to say about it:
"That hand on his backside was the equivalent of a maitre d showing someone to their table."
That's an amazing line. It really is. And, frankly, it ends the debate over the supposed "push-off." Yes, Jordan put his hand on Russell, but he was never going to recover to defend that shot.
It was a great line and pretty much conclusively ended one of the great 90s basketball debates.