Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby's Signature Is Insane
On Wednesday, the Big 12 sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN, accusing the network of encouraging other conferences to go after the Big 12's members. The conference claims to have evidence ESPN and another conference have worked to undermine the conference. ESPN has denied the claims.
While that's big news, there was another piece of information that came out of this whole affair that was just as stunning. Bob Bowlsby's signature is straight up wild.
Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports explained why this story is important:
The cease and desist letter the Big 12 sent to ESPN has since been released and Bowlsby's signature is at the bottom of it. Here's the letter in full:
Let's take a closer look at that:
OK, let's get in even tighter:
That is the signature of a seven-year-old boy or a serial killer. There is no in-between.
Seriously, what the hell is going on here. There's no way you can read this as anything other than Nutttttttuuuy, II. If you're being extremely generous I guess you could see that first letter as an R instead of an N, but at best that makes it Rutttttttuuy, II. That's the best I can do here. There's nothing in there that even comes close to resembling "Robert A. Bowlsby II."
So all hail Rutttttttuuy, II the all-powerful head of a dying conference.