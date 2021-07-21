Blue Wire Partnering with NBC Sports to Create Audio Content for the Olympics
NBC Sports and Blue Wire are set to partner to create audio content around the Olympics. The two companies struck a new deal that will run through both the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Olympics and will focus on the coverage of women's sports at the Games.
Blue Wire will produce podcast content for the NBC Sports brand On Her Turf, which is dedicated to coverage of women's sports. A daily podcast hosted by Lolo Jones, Lindsay Czarniak and MJ Acosta covering women's sports in Tokyo and Beijing will be produced, along with a weekly show between the end of the 2020 Summer Olympics and the beginning of the 2022 Winter Games.
Blue Wire founder and CEO Kevin Jones spoke to The Big Lead about why this project was so important. "I think for us, establishing credibility is still an important thing as a startup. When a platform as big as NBC is interested in working with you, you figure it out," he said. "We came to the table and really wanted to make more content together, and hope this is a start to a partnership."
As part of the deal, Blue Wire will amplify On Her Turf in organic and social posts with its creators across the network's podcasts, Instagram feeds and on TikTok. Blue Wire vice president of business development Maggie Lanter was instrumental in putting the deal together.
"On Her Turf is really an incredible brand that NBC has established," Lanter said. "We at Blue Wire are focused on amplifying underrepresented voices and stories across sports. So partnering with them on women-led content highlighting women's sports is just a dream project for us."
"It fits our mission here," Jones added. "We really want to walk the walk here too, not just talk the talk."
Blue Wire continues to expand rapidly since its founding in 2018. Recent talent signings include Chris Long and Cris Carter, and the company's podcast studio at Wynn Las Vegas is set to open in late August.