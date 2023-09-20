Yusei Kikuchi's Sleep Patterns Are Utterly Insane
Toronto Blue Jays lefty Yusei Kikuchi left is start on Tuesday night with cramps, which isn't a great development for a team involved in a tight American League Wild Card chase. But fear not, dear fans, Kikuchi believes the cramps were a result of not getting enough sleep. You see, he only got 11 hours of sleep Monday night. Apparently that's not enough for the 32-year-old.
Kikuchi claimed that he usually gets between 13 and 14 hours of sleep every night. He typically goes to bed around 11 p.m. and wakes up at 1 p.m.
Those are frat boy hangover numbers and he's putting them up daily. I don't think I've gotten 14 hours of sleep this week, let alone last night. But here's where things get even wilder: Kikuchi and his wife have a four-year old. How does he get any sleep with a four-year old in the house, let alone 13 to 14 hours a night?!?
Now you may say, "Ryan you're just jealous the guy can sleep as late as he wants every day and you can't." You're damn right I am. How is this fair? That much sleep should could as a performance-enhancing drug and Kikuchi should be suspended immediately. Rob Manfred is a weak commissioner for looking the other way on this, Bud Selig-style.
On the season, Kikuchi is 10-6 with a 3.74 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, 170 strikeouts and is leading MLB in hours spent unconscious.