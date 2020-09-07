Blogging About Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Have Altered the Entire Course of the Bucks Future
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 07 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat on Sunday to stave off elimination. They did it with a very limited Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hurt his ankle early in the second quarter after a dominant start that saw the league MVP score 19 points on 10 shots in 11 minutes. While the Bucks went on to win in overtime, Giannis was fitted for a walking boot. His status for Tuesday's Game 5 and the rest of the series is up in the air and for that, I have to say, I'm sorry.
Twice in the last few days I wrote about how Giannis needed to play more for the Bucks to win. I can't help but feel I pressured him into this situation where he injured his ankle and could have ended his and the Bucks season. It was not my intention.
Of course, another possibility is that by writing that Giannis needed to play more, I used my god-like blogger powers to injure Giannis with some sort of cosmic reverse-jinx. Again, this was not my intention. Too often people who write things about sports or talk about them on television or radio forget about the power we truly wield. It is not that we are often wrong. It is that if we truly believe something enough, the universe makes the opposite happen shortly thereafter making takes look "wrong" or "cold."
I'm not actually supposed to talk about this. It could get me kicked out of the secret guild (for legal purposes we cannot call it a union) if too many people realize that sports talkers and not Buffalo Wild Wings' patrons control the results of sporting events. Why do you think so many sports media personalities look so bad at giving out gambling picks? If the general public ever catches on casinos would be out of business in weeks.
So forget I said anything. Instead of thinking about that, let's go back to Milwaukee for a moment. With Giannis hobbled, the Bucks fought on and Khris Middleton looked like a star. This resembled the kind of team that Giannis should want to play for. And it forced Mike Budenholzer to play someone more than 36 minutes and he actually admitted that's what you're supposed to do in important games.
Whatever the result of the series, maybe this injury actually saved Milwaukee from being forced to fire Bud and lose Giannis in a year. What if this injury, caused by me, actually saved the entire Bucks franchise? That could be great news for the NBA's small-market teams. Unless this has just actually ruined it. Damn these powers.