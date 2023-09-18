The Big Lead

Buffalo Bills Giving Takeo Spikes an Obstructed View Is the Ultimate Tribute

By Kyle Koster

facebooktwitter

Takeo Spikes was invited to come pump the crowd and watch the Buffalo Bills-Las Vegas Raiders game from a suite at Highmark Stadium yesterday, which is a nice reward for four years of service. The linebacker was not thrilled with the accommodations, though, and put the team on blast via X, showing a picture of his obstructed view. A situation so unacceptable he simply had to leave.

The Bills rolled, 38-10, so Spikes didn't miss much drama.

What we have here is a classic example of two parties standing steadfast on their principles. Spikes apparently won't watch a game without unencumbered access to a high punt's path and the Bills aren't going to bend over backwards for anyone, even a former star. And on both points you have to respect the stance.

Spikes thought the red carpet was being rolled out but it was more of a shoddy, patchy number you'd find in a college house. The Bills want to reserve great vision for their maniac fans wearing Zubaz and always on call to take a day off work to come shovel snow out of the seats. Kind of charming, really.

Home/Latest NFL Leads