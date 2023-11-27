Bills' Shaq Lawson Appeared to Shove a Loud Eagles Fan Seated Behind the Bills Bench
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills, 37-34, in Week 12. It was a rough loss for the Bills as they blew two leads in the fourth quarter and dropped to 6-6 on the season. Even worse than that, they had to listen to Eagles fans yell at them for three straight hours. It's enough to drive a sane man crazy and that's what appeared to happen with Shaq Lawson on Sunday as he approached some fans during the game and may have given one guy a shove.
You can hear shouting and see middle fingers in this video as a small group of Bills players, including Lawson, Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver, and Greg Rousseau, approach the stands while the game is still happening on the field. Lawson gets right in the face of one fan who holds both hands up over his head. Then the fan moved like he was shoved by Lawson.
This will certainly be reviewed by the NFL and Lawson is going to pay a price if they decide he put his hands on a fan. It's an insane situation for a player to put himself in. Whatever the fan(s) said, the players have to let security take care of it.