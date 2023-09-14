Bills Reporter Caught Ripping Stefon Diggs on Open Mic
Well this is awkward. On Wednesday afternoon, a video clip surfaced in which an unseen Buffalo Bills reporter said some unflattering things about wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Soon after the video was published, Bills team reporter Maddy Glab identified herself as the voice from the recording.
Check the clip out below:
That's not a great look for an NFL beat reporter.
Here's what Glab had to say:
This happened prior to Diggs' media availability and clearly the Glab did not know the mics were on. It was quite clear she would have been rapidly identified by those who work with her, so getting ahead of this is probably the smart move. Though she might struggle to get access to Diggs moving forward.
Diggs and the Bills opened the season with a loss to the New York Jets on Monday night, though he played well, hauling in 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.