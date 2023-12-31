Bills Fans Now Jumping Through Burning Folding Tables
By Liam McKeone
For a while there it was hard to be on the Internet every football Sunday without seeming some insane video of Buffalo Bills fans abusing their bodies for the entertainment of the masses. In recent years, though, it's become more rare. That's not to say that Bills Mafia has turned more tame. It is unfortunately more likely that we all just got used to it and each folding table broken was less remarkable than the last.
Bills fans gathered ahead of their divisional matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday set a new standard, however. This time they lit the table on fire and jumped through it. Yes, it did lead to a fan catching aflame. No, it did not bother him nearly as much as it should've.
As you can see if you peer closely the fan with the most flames eventually learned to stop, drop, and roll. He popped back up and ran back towards the crowd all hyped up. So he's fine.
Still. Borderline disturbing what they're getting up to. Safe to say nobody should be trying this at home or in the Bills' parking lots.