Bills Screwed By Missed Horse-Collar Tackle on Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles late in the first half in a game that could turn their season around. Unfortunately they're not getting any help from the officials, as a blatant horse-collar tackle on quarterback Josh Allen went uncalled.
The play came as the Bills faced second-and-goal at Philly's 3-yard line. Allen dropped back and Haason Reddick had a great rush to get to him, but as he grabbed Buffalo's quarterback, Reddick hooked him from behind and yanked him down. It was a clear horse collar tackle.
Here's the full play:
Another look at a replay:
Officials completely missed that call and instead hit Allen with an intentional grounding penalty, moving the ball back to Philly's 16-yard line. Two downs later, a field goal attempt was blocked. So, yeah, the Bills got screwed. The NFL needs to pass on some notes to these officials.
Luckily for Buffalo, Allen & Co. were able to score a touchdown just before the half to take a 17-7 lead into the half.