Bill Simmons Had Zoom Meeting With Prince Harry to Discuss a Podcast
Bill Simmons called Harry and Meghan "f---ing grifters," after their Spotify deal ended. The Ringer founder aslo revealed he once had a Zoom meeting with the Duke of Sussex to discuss a podcast idea.
Spotify has ended their $25 million podcast deal with Harry and Meghan after two and a half years. Since signing the deal in 2020 the pair have produced 12 episodes of one podcast totaling around 12 hours of total content. Truthfully, there's not a podcaster out there that wouldn't be happy with that deal, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have detractors. Like Bill Simmons for example. On his latest podcast, Simmons called the pair, "f-cking grifters," before revealing that he apparently had a Zoom meeting with Harry about a podcast idea.
"The f-cking grifters. That's the podcast we shoulda launcched with them. I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories."
The big reveal here being that Spotify set up a meeting between The Sports Guy and The Duke of Sussex. Based on the fact that Harry never did a single podcast, the conversation couldn't have been very fruitful. And it must have frustrated Simmons quite a bit as he previously took aim at Harry on multiple podcasts during football season, while they were still sharing the Spotify umbrella. Most notably this one where he went on a full-blown rant.
"Shoot this guy to the sun. I'm so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just whines about shit and keeps giving interviews. Who gives a shit? Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favourite son."
“I can’t stand him. So tired. I’m so embarrassed I f-cking have to share Spotify with him, the guy sucks."
"It's embarassing that he's on our platform."
“What does he do? What’s your talent? Why are we listening to you? So you were born into the royal family and then you left."
“You live in f-cking Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them. He's got a book? What did he write a book about? Honestly, he’s the worst.”
The last episode of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast - the only thing the pair ever produced - aired in November. So between that podcast and the meeting with Harry, Simmons must have felt pretty confident he could say whatever he wanted about them without there being any repercussions. And he was right.
So let the record show that Bill Simmons took on the royal family and won. Now someone give that man a drink and Kyle, turn on the TikTok camera.