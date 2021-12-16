Bill Russell Driving Cross-Country, Providing Traffic Reports on the 8s
Bill Russell is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of American sports. He's also lived an incredible life off the court and is a thoughtful voice on any topic. His newest passion is becoming the No. 1 traffic reporter in the nation on his trip from the Atlantic to the Pacific. And he just may get there when all is said and done. Here are his dispatches from the road, hopefully coming to a CBS Sunday Morning near you.
Very intrigued. Who among us is not jealous of those in the vehicle getting the brunt of incredible story after incredible story? Give me this road trip over the one Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson and Charles Barkley always seem to be on around March Madness time. One is providing up-to-the-moment road condition information and the other isn't. Not a fair fight.