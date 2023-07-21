Billy Horschel Helped Bring Down a Just Stop Oil Protester at The Open
The highlight of his round.
Billy Horschel shot a 4-over 75 in the second round of The Open on Friday before most people were awake. He's currently sitting below the projected cut line by a few strokes, but if he doesn't get to play this weekend they might invite him back to Royal Liverpool to help with security because on the 17th hole he helped bring down a Just Stop Oil climate protester.
This is just the latest example of climate change activists interrupting a sporting event. Their tactics were discussed on Good Morning Britain earlier this week as locations around the globe experienced record temperatures.
Meanwhile, in America, protestors descended on Sebonack Golf Club in Long Island on Thursday.
Back to The Open, Horschel finished with seven bogeys on his card, including on the 18th after he helped deal with the protester.
Overall, it was a very memorable morning on the 17th as Travis Smyth hit a hole-in-one earlier in the day. Unfortunately for Smith, a very rough first round means he will finish behind Horschel.