NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says the Knicks are Going to Teach Trae Young a Lesson
Trae Young is currently the most pressing issue facing New York City. Luckily, Mayor Bill de Blasio and his endless supply of sportswear is here to combat that issue. Sporting a New York Knicks hat this morning, de Blasio addressed Young on behalf of his constituents.
"A message to Trae Young on behalf of the people of New York City, and anyone who cares about actually playing basketball the right way, stop hunting for fouls, Trae. I want to quote Steve Nash one of the great players, great coaches. He says quote-unquote, that's not basketball. Trae, that Hawks not going to fly in New York City. Come on. Play the game the right way and see if you can win. I think the Knicks are going to teach you a lesson."
I don't know which political strategist advised de Blasio on diving into sports, but it's working. It's like when a musician goes on tour and wears the jersey of the local teams when they perform on stage. Hello New York! How about those Knicks and Rangers and Giants and Yankees and Jets and Nets and Mets and Islanders!? I sure hate what the current rival of each organization has been up to lately!
As for Young, there is now more pressure than ever to play a good, clean game on Wednesday. All the eyes of the greatest city in the world will be trained on him and if he is hunting for fouls there will be booing. Ben Stiller gave the order and it sounds like the mayor is OK with it.
If you think about it, anytime a guy in a suit says someone is going to teach someone else a lesson in a movie, it ends in violence. So Young should probably keep his head on a swivel. Though if Young destroys the Knicks on Wednesday, de Blasio should probably be prepared for the Hawks guard to dramatically spin around in the mayor's chair when he enters his ominously quiet office at City Hall on Thursday morning.
Good luck, Trae Young. You're going to need it.