Bill Belichick Told the Press Cam Newton Was 'Moving in the Right Direction' 90 Minutes Before He Was Cut
Cam Newton has been cut and Mac Jones is the New England Patriots new starting quarterback. Someday this may seem like the most unsurprising thing in the world, but this morning it was truly a shocking turn of events. As of this morning Newton still seemed to have a great shot at being the starter.
At approximately 8:25 a.m. Bill Belichick commented on Cam Newton, saying the quarterback was "definitely moving in the right direction." Many people tweeted about it. Pro Football Talk ran a story with it in the headline which was published at 9:05 a.m.
Within 90 minutes Jim McBride of the Boston Globe published a story telling the world that the Patriots had cut Cam Newton. Mac and Cheese was the starter. The Newton era was over. That right direction must have been towards the door.
There is almost no point in asking Belichick questions. You will get the answer when he tells you or shows you.