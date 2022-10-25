Bill Belichick Explains Decision to Bench Mac Jones
The New England Patriots used two quarterbacks during a rough 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears Monday night, as Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones in the second half. Following the game, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave a detailed explanation of his reasoning for replacing Jones -- nah, I'm just messing with you. He mumbled his way through some non-answers like he usually does.
Belichick wouldn't answer why he replaced Jones, but said it wasn't due to an injury or poor performance:
Belichick claimed it was always the plan to play two quarterbacks, which makes little sense.
He when asked who the starting quarterback would be moving forward, he gave this insightful response:
Thanks, Bill.
Jones was the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and was outplayed by Zappe, a fourth-rounder out of Western Kentucky. Jones finished the night 3-of-6 for 13 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Zappe completed 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also led both of New England's touchdown drives.
There is a legitimate quarterback controversy in New England. The thing is, neither guy is all that great and the Patriots are 3-4. I can't wait to hear Belichick expound on why he choses who starts against the New York Jets in Week 8.